Angola: Taag Gets First Dash8 Airplane On Tuesday

Luanda — Angola's Airline (TAAG) will get on Tuesday the first of six Dash8-400s airplanes purchased from the Canadian firm De Havilland of Canada Limited, as part of a fleet reinforcement and modernisation plan, Angop has learned.

The equipment that will mainly cover domestic and regional routes will land at Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday, bearing the company's new logo, a source from the firm has said.

According to the source, reinforcing and modernising the firm's services remains among TAAG challenges and the operation will involve purchasing Boeing 777 planes too. Ahead of the arrival of the Dash8 planes, the supplying firm provided on job training to 72 Angolan maintenance technicians, 42 pilots, 36 flight attendants and four flight operation officials, it was said. TAAG is currently serving more than 12 domestic destinations and several international routes in Africa, South America, Caribbean, Europe and Asia, with a 10-airplane fleet that includes 737-700 (four), 777-300 and 777-200 (six), currently grounded due to the covid-19 pandemic.