Namibia: Update - Namibia's COVID-19 Cases At 55

21 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Namibia reports nine new cases of Covid-19, minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula announced this morning.

Case number 47 is a 28-year-old from Kuisebmund, Walvis Bay. She has no travel history.

Case number 48 is a 2-year-old from Kuisebmund, who came in contact with case number 35.

Case number 49 is also from Kuisebmund without any known contacts. Case number 50 travelled from India.

She is 28 and in quarantine. Case number 51 is a 36-year-old from Kuisebmund, followed by case number 52 from Walvis Bay.

Case number 53 is a 51-year-old from Kuisebmund. Case 54 is also from Kuisebmund.

Case number 55 is a South African who lives in Namibia. Namibia now has seven cases from Kuisebmund, Walvis Bay, with three from the same family. This brings Namibia's total cases to 55.

"This is the first time we have reported nine new cases," Shangula said.

