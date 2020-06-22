Malawi: MEC Has K10bn Deficit, Money Needed 'Urgently' - Transport Sorted in Malawi Fresh Polls

21 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

As the country is set to hold the court-sanctioned fresh presidential election on Tuesday June 23 Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says government on Friday disbursed K10 billion to the electoral body but there is a deficit of another K10 billion which it needs "urgently" to ensure smooth conduct of the electoral process.

MEC chairperson Dr Chifundo Kachale told a media briefing on Sunday that the Commission need the other K10 billion on the K29 billion allocation in the Mid-Year Budget as revised in February this year, which it asks Treasury to release as a matter of urgency.

"K10 billion deficit, we need the money, it was budgeted for this event. We are running an election that parliament has budgeted for," said Kachale who is a judge of the High Court of Malawi.

"The budget is implemented by the executive and we are fully confident that they will honour it.

"This is not a private affair, this is a public duty with legal consequences and other ramifications," said Kachale.

Kachale--appointed to the task on June 7 this year--told journalists that the Commission will still press to get the funds from Treasury to pay for services and goods procured to run the fresh elections.

"We need that money urgently and we will continue to engage the relevant parties so that they honour their commitments," he said.

Last Thursday, Kachale bemoaned that vehicles to facilitate delivery of electoral materials were in short supply but on Sunday . said the Commission has hired the 226 trucks which have been inspected by the Plant and Vehicle Hire and Engineering Services (PVHES) and are being deployed.

"On Thursday we had a shortfall of 1,379 station wagons because government had mobilized 1,067 vehicles of the 2,446 we require. Today the Commission wishes to inform all stakeholders that we have hired 1,379 station wagons to meet the shortfall.

"The Commission has also hired 60 station wagons and double cabins for use in voter mobilization and education campaign. These have been mounted with loudhailer equipment and have been dispatched to the councils," said Kachale.

However, he said with the Covid-19 pandemic, the commission has been forced to abandon some of the strategies for public outreach like meetings with traditional leaders because they bring a lot of people to one place which can make observance of physical distance difficult to achieve.

The Commission is satisfied that transport is no longer an issue that could hamper the effective delivery of the election on Tuesday, according to Kachale.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.