Namibia: Police Ban Issuing of Travel Permits in Erongo

22 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Walvis Bay — There will be no travelling out of Erongo region anymore with immediate effect. This is after the commander of the Namibian police in Erongo, Andreas Nelumbu, yesterday issued a statement saying no travel permits will be issued by the police throughout the entire region until further notice.

Community affairs commander Iileni Shapumba yesterday said the decision is self-explanatory "especially with the situation that we are currently in".

"In actual fact, the right thing to do for everyone is not to move out of Erongo as much as we are cognizant of our democracy," he said.

He added that they have received several complaints from other regions especially with regard to travellers from Walvis Bay, which also prompted the decision. Apart from that he says the law enforcement agencies task force team has been stretched to the core. "We are supposed to patrol the streets so people adhere to the lockdown regulations. Currently we are guarding quarantine facilities and roadblocks and cannot still control the streets. People must just follow the regulations as required to avoid contracting Covid-19." So far 21 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Erongo region of whom 20 are from Walvis Bay.

