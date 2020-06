Port Sudan — The Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Maj-General, Hafez Al-Taj, on Saturday, responded to the directives of the State's Higher Committee on COVID-19 and started 14-day house isolation.

The Wali, his body guard and the driver returned from Khartoum after participating in the meeting of the Walis of the States with the Head of the SC and the Prime Minister.

He will work from home.