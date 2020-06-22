Sudan: Professionals Association Calls for Participation in Large Demonstration of June 30

Khartoum — The Sudanese Professionals Association has called on the citizens to participate effectively in the large June 30 demonstration, referring to the necessity of adherence to the peacefulness and preventive health controls in order to avoid the transmission of coronavirus infection.

In a statement it issued Saturday, the association affirmed its solidarity with the resistance committees in the neighborhoods, and the Association of December Revolution's Families and the other efficient people's revolutionary forces, calling for the confronting revolutionary, peaceful action to correct the transitional period work and to push the transitional civil government to accomplish the urgent revolutionary tasks of:-

-The civilian Council of Ministers shall undertake the duty of achieving a just and sustainable peace by seriously addressing the root causes of the one Sudanese crisis through a single table without division, with the participation of the stakeholders who were affected by the war and the displaced in the camps.

-Presenting the symbols of the defunct regime and the perpetrators of all crimes, since June 30, 1989 up to now, before fair and public trials, urgently and without delay.

- Completing the structures of the civil transitional power by forming the Legislative Assembly, appointing civilian governors, and forming commissions from the forces of the effective confrontational revolution forces, while ensuring that women are represented in the agreed upon proportions in a manner that reflect their role in the change.

-Adopting urgent action for economic reform far away from the policies of the former regime and the recipe of the World Bank, applying policies that give concern to the poor and the needy and support the production and producers, liquidating the parallel economy and boosting the mandate of the Ministry of Finance and the Council of Ministers on all state resources and the full exit of military and security institutions from any investment activity.

- Expediting the liquidation of the empowerment of the defunct regime elements in the Police Forces, and restructure the Police Force with a new doctrine based on the service of citizens the protection of its security and safety.

-Working urgently for restructuring of the military institutions, liquidating all the militias and establishing a single national army under the full supervision of the Council of Ministers.