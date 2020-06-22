Sudan: Foreign Ministry - Negotiations On Renaissance Dam Achieved Tangible Progress

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, said that the recent rounds of negotiations on the Renaissance Dam have achieved a tangible progress in technical issues, a matter which strengthened the conviction on the importance that the three countries shall adhere to the negotiation option as the best way to reach a comprehensive and satisfactory agreement.

In a press statement, the minister indicated that the difference is existing on some fundamental legal issues, which necessitated referring the file to the prime ministers of the three countries with the aim to reaching a political consensus that would lead to the resumption and completion of negotiations as soon as possible.

The Foreign Minister has reaffirmed Sudan categorical rejection of any unilateral move that would harm Sudan by starting the process of filling the dam without reaching an agreement, particularly with regard to the safety and operation of the Rossaires Dam, stressing the need for all parties to be committed to negotiating in good faith and observing the relating rules of international law and to give priority to the spirit of the cooperation achieved for the interests of the peoples of the three countries.

She also affirmed that Sudan would continue to exert all efforts within the framework of its current initiative for the continuing negotiations and dialogue as the best means to achieve the interests of the three countries to reach a just and balanced agreement.

The minister has appreciated the participation of observers (South Africa which is the current chairman of the African Union), the United States and the European Union, in all the recent sessions of negotiation, expressing the aspiration for a more effective role to bring closer the views and pushing ahead the efforts to reach an agreement on the Renaissance Dam.