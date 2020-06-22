Sudan: Foreign Ministry - Negotiations On Renaissance Dam Achieved Tangible Progress

20 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, said that the recent rounds of negotiations on the Renaissance Dam have achieved a tangible progress in technical issues, a matter which strengthened the conviction on the importance that the three countries shall adhere to the negotiation option as the best way to reach a comprehensive and satisfactory agreement.

In a press statement, the minister indicated that the difference is existing on some fundamental legal issues, which necessitated referring the file to the prime ministers of the three countries with the aim to reaching a political consensus that would lead to the resumption and completion of negotiations as soon as possible.

The Foreign Minister has reaffirmed Sudan categorical rejection of any unilateral move that would harm Sudan by starting the process of filling the dam without reaching an agreement, particularly with regard to the safety and operation of the Rossaires Dam, stressing the need for all parties to be committed to negotiating in good faith and observing the relating rules of international law and to give priority to the spirit of the cooperation achieved for the interests of the peoples of the three countries.

She also affirmed that Sudan would continue to exert all efforts within the framework of its current initiative for the continuing negotiations and dialogue as the best means to achieve the interests of the three countries to reach a just and balanced agreement.

The minister has appreciated the participation of observers (South Africa which is the current chairman of the African Union), the United States and the European Union, in all the recent sessions of negotiation, expressing the aspiration for a more effective role to bring closer the views and pushing ahead the efforts to reach an agreement on the Renaissance Dam.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.