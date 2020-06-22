Sudan: Qatari Charge d'Affaires Praises Sudanese - Qatari Relations

Khartoum — The Qatari Charge d'Affaires, Tilal Al-Anzi, said that the medical assistance that arrived at Khartoum Airport on Saturday came within the framework of the distinguished and fraternal relations between the State of Qatar and Sudan.

He affirmed in a statement to SUNA the keenness of the State of Qatar and its leadership to consolidate its relations with Sudan for the interest of the two peoples.

He expressed hope that this assistance will contribute to boosting the outstanding efforts of Sudan government in combating coronavirus.