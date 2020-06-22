Sudan Exports 20,000 Live Sheep to Gulf

21 June 2020
Khartoum — Sudan's Ministry of Animal Resources has announced that 20,000 sheep have been exported to the Gulf region representing an important source of hard currency for the state treasury.

Minister of Animal Resources, Alameldin Abdallah confirmed that live and slaughtered meat exports are now being exported to the Gulf countries, and that the 20,000 live sheep sent to the Sultanate of Oman, constitutes an important step in supporting the country's exports from the animal sector, pointing out that the entry of Sudanese meat to the Gulf market pays high production efficiency to contribute to supplying the state treasury with hard currencies.

He explained that the operations of animal wealth exports to global markets are carried out in accordance with international standards and implementation of health requirements. He said his ministry's provides and supervises health quarantine operations and vaccination of the livestock to expand export and import sources.

Saudi Arabia

In January, the Ministry of Animal Resources confirmed the resumption of livestock exports to Saudi Arabia, after the completion of the administrative arrangements between Khartoum and Riyadh, and the approval of the latter in principle.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Livestock, Adil Idris, said during a joint meeting that included his counterparts from trade and industry and the representative of the Bank of Sudan for Exports and the Customs Authority, that the purpose of this meeting is to set up a mechanism for how to resume livestock exports Saudi Arabia.

In October 2019, Saudi Arabia stopped importing livestock from Sudan after the Sudanese Ministry of Health announced an outbreak of Rift Valley fever.

