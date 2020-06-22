Malawi: HRDC Hail MEC Chair Kachale for Inspiring Confidence On Credible Elections

21 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) which has been organising mass protests against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) former chairperson Jane Ansah, has hailed the new head of the electoral body Dr Chifundo Kachale for his professional management of the electoral processes.

Speaking at a news conference in Lilongwe, HRDC leader Gift Trapence said Malawians are confident that Kachale will manage the Tuesday court-sanctioned fresh presidential election with "integrity and professionalism."

The HRDC has since demanded regular updates through media briefings from MEC on the electoral process.

It also wants political party representatives be given space during press briefings to comment on the electoral process including informing the public on possible electoral complaints.

They want unofficial results be announced by MEC officials at district level via the media before being sent to National Tally Center.

On February 3, the High Court sitting in Lilongwe as the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) annulled the presidential election, saying they were marred by a plethora of irregularities. The court therefore ordered Parliament to make provisions for holding of fresh presidential election within 150 days.

