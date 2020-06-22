Sudan: Federal Committee to Probe South Darfur Camp Murders

Nyala — Sudan's Public Prosecution Service has formed a federal investigation committee to examine the murderers of an omda and his brother in Kalma camp near the South Darfur capital of Nyala last week. A third man was injured.

The acting Governor of South Darfur, Maj Gen Hashim Khaled announced that the Attorney General's investigation committee has become the authority. The responsibility [for the investigation] now fall to the Public Prosecution and the police as the two bodies with direct jurisdiction. He said that "there is no reason for intervention by the state government until now as a body, as it is not directly concerned with investigation, interrogation or trials".

The governor explained that the Public Prosecution filed a criminal complaint, and that everyone who has information that could help to identify and apprehend the perpetrators should come forward.

He mentioned in this regard that some of the blood relatives indicated that they have sufficient information about the names of the perpetrators, so that "they should not delay causes procedures, which would exacerbate tensions.

The governor explained to a delegation of the Darfur Bar Association that there are measures related to the camp in accordance with the agreement between the former regime and Unamid. Under the agreement, the joint police mission's task became related to measures to protect civilians inside the camp.

The governor stated that he urged Unamid to start its tasks or hand it over to government in writing so that the state government could take over start the tasks and be ready when requested.

The Darfur Bar Association expressed to the governor its concern about the repercussions that might happen as a result of the camp Kalma events and the accompanying tension. It said that "the crime was committed against society, and that what happened in camp Kalma should be seen in the same context".

Murder

As reported by Radio Dabanga on June 14, Ali Dunkus, his brother Omda Taha Dunkus, and his cousin Ahmed Kazam were driving to Nyala, returning from their farms. While crossing Kalma, they lost their way. They were confronted by a group of men who first threw stones at the car and then opened fire, killing the Omda Dunkus and Kazam. Ali was injured.

'Political motivation'

Maj Gen Khaled asserted that the incident was "designed to abort the ongoing efforts of peace talks in Juba". He also argued that "those responsible for the incident thought by doing so they would change the new UN Peace Mission's mandate from UN Chapter VI to Chapter VII".

He said that the incident occurred just as negotiating parties were close to signing a peace deal, "is not a coincidence," he said. "Now it is the time to put an end to the vicious cycle of violence," he concluded.

In a statement following the incident, the UN-AU peacekeeping mission in Darfur (Unamid) called for restraint and requested all parties to resort to legal means in dealing with this crime.

