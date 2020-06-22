Sudan: 513 COVID-19 Deaths Registered in Sudan - Stranded Nationals Bused From Cairo to Khartoum

Khartoum / Cairo — Sudan's federal Ministry of Health announced the recording of 291 new coronavirus (Covid-19) infections and seven deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 8,416 and deaths to 513. A consignment of medical supplies had arrived in Khartoum from Qatar, and 500+ stranded Sudanese are on the road from Cairo in a convoy of buses.

According to the epidemiological issued by the ministry for Wednesday, the new Covid-19 infections were registered as Follows:

Khartoum state 32, El Gezira 21, White Nile 14, Sennar three, Blue Nile two, River Nile one, Northern State eight, East Darfur one, El Gedaref two, North Kordofan three, West Kordofan 10.

The seven fatalities were registered: Two in Khartoum state, four in El Gezira, and one case in River Nile.

In North Darfur, the corona pandemic emergency technical committee announced the expansion of the pandemic to include 10 localities in the state, after the emergence of cases in the localities of El Waha, Tawila, Mellit and Darelsalam.

In its report, the committee it said that the total number of suspected state cases has risen to 240, including 124 confirmed cases, 99 negative cases and 40 deaths, with nine patients in the main isolation centre in El Fasher, including six positive cases, and three cases pending the results of the examination. The Technical Committee expressed its concern about what it described as complacency in the application of some health decisions and requirements, noting that there are crowded markets and bakeries and the overcrowding of patient attendants in front of hospitals and others.

Buses to repatriate Sudanese from Cairo

A convoy of eight buses reportedly left Cairo in Egypt on Saturday, heading for the Sudanese border and carrying Sudanese nationals who were stranded in Egypt.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports that the buses were stationed in Abdeen Square in central Cairo from early on Saturday morning to transport hundreds of Sudanese stranded by the border closure associated with coronavirus precautions.

The buses are carrying about 500 Sudanese nationals stranded in Egypt by road through the Northern State to Khartoum, and then to leave to the different states in Sudan after satisfying the health arrangements.

The Sudanese Embassy in Cairo and the Higher Council for the Sudanese Community in Egypt have assumed the responsibility for all the arrangements. A service committee including representatives of the Sudanese community in Egypt was formed by the Sudanese Embassy to prepare meals for the travellers.

The Sudanese government, represented by the Health Emergency Committee, affirmed that "arrangements are in full swing to receive Sudanese returning to their country through Khartoum Airport and other land and seaports," according to SUNA.

Aid from Qatar

Sudan's Minister of Health, Dr Akram El Tom, on Saturday received at Khartoum Airport, a consignment of assistance and supplies for medical and health personnel to confront the coronavirus. The consignment was provided by Qatar, the Qatar Charity Foundation, a number of Sudanese professional associations, and the Sudanese Women Association in Qatar.

The official Sudan News Agency reports that El Tom received the consignment in the presence of the Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Qatar, Tilal Al Anzi, representatives of the Qatar Charity Foundation, the Commission for Humanitarian Aid, UNICEF, and Sudanese professional associations in Qatar.

El Tom expressed thanks to the Qatari Minister of Health and said that the protection of medical and health personnel is a priority, stressing the endeavour to manufacture health protection equipment for the medical staff in Sudan.

He affirmed his ministry's keenness to increase the examination area in all states of Sudan, reiterating his call for adherence to the precautionary measures.

Representatives of the Humanitarian Aid, UNICEF and the Sudanese professional associations in the State of Qatar also expressed their pleasure on the arrival of aid for the medical and health personnel in Sudan.

