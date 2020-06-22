Egypt: Sudan Air Flight Carrying First Group of Sudanese Stranded in Egypt Arrives

21 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudan Air Flight carrying the first group of the Sudanese stranded in Egypt landed in Khartoum airport, Sunday, at 6:00 am.

The stranded were received, at the airport by the repreentatives of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies, the Businessmen Club which organized the return trips, the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Interior Ministry, t he Health Ministry, doctors and the Civil Aviation Authority.

The Member of the Higher Committee, Dr.Heba Mhammed Ali told SUNA that the return flights started by evacuation of 1500 of the Sudanese stranded in Egypt through the Sudan Air, adding that the flights will continue throughout the day.

Chairman of the Sudanes Businesmen Club, Member of the Higher Committee, Zaher Siddig outlined that all passengers will undergo medical check ups and, then allowed to go home, except the COVID-19 infected persons and the suspicious cases who will be quarantined.

The Khartoum Airport will receive, today, Sunday, 12 emergency flights carrying 1500 of the Sudanese stranded in Egypt via national and regional flights.

The flights include five from Cairo carrying 600 passengers, through two flights for each of Badr and SudanAir, and one for Tarco, along with three flights from Dubai with 430 passengers, via Emirates, Fly Dubai and Badr, and two flights from Jeddah carrying 240 passengers through Tarco and Bader, In addition to one flight from each of Doha carrying 110 passengers via Tarco, and from Amman with 120 passengers on board, through Tarco.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.