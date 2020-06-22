Egypt: Sudan Air Flight Carrying First Group of Sudanese Stranded in Egypt Arrives

Khartoum — The Sudan Air Flight carrying the first group of the Sudanese stranded in Egypt landed in Khartoum airport, Sunday, at 6:00 am.

The stranded were received, at the airport by the repreentatives of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies, the Businessmen Club which organized the return trips, the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Interior Ministry, t he Health Ministry, doctors and the Civil Aviation Authority.

The Member of the Higher Committee, Dr.Heba Mhammed Ali told SUNA that the return flights started by evacuation of 1500 of the Sudanese stranded in Egypt through the Sudan Air, adding that the flights will continue throughout the day.

Chairman of the Sudanes Businesmen Club, Member of the Higher Committee, Zaher Siddig outlined that all passengers will undergo medical check ups and, then allowed to go home, except the COVID-19 infected persons and the suspicious cases who will be quarantined.

The Khartoum Airport will receive, today, Sunday, 12 emergency flights carrying 1500 of the Sudanese stranded in Egypt via national and regional flights.

The flights include five from Cairo carrying 600 passengers, through two flights for each of Badr and SudanAir, and one for Tarco, along with three flights from Dubai with 430 passengers, via Emirates, Fly Dubai and Badr, and two flights from Jeddah carrying 240 passengers through Tarco and Bader, In addition to one flight from each of Doha carrying 110 passengers via Tarco, and from Amman with 120 passengers on board, through Tarco.