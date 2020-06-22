Ghana: Jordan Opoku Eyes Coaching Role After Playing Career

20 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Jordan Opoku says he habours dreams of moving into coaching once he calls time on his career.

Opoku, now 37, is one of the experienced players in the Ghana Premier league (GPL) but has no immediate plans of quitting with current side, Berekum Chelsea even though he stated he would not hang his boots with the 2010 GPL winners.

"I don't think I'll end my career at Berekum Chelsea. Possibly, I'll move elsewhere before I retire. I want to move into coaching after my playing career."

Opoku, who came through the ranks at Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord Academy, said he was passionate about guiding and inspiring the next generation of talented Ghanaian footballers hence his decision to pursue coaching after he quits playing.

The Ex-Ghana International named Manchester City Gaffer, Pep Guardiola and Deputy Nordjaelland FC deputy coach, Ghanaian Didi Dramani as the coaches that inspire him to follow that career path.

"I think I have something in me which I can give to the next generation. Pep and Didi Dramani are the two coaches who inspire me. Pep reaching such heights as a player and a manager is a great motivation since I want such accolades in the future. I admire Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp too."

He added that he was working earnestly to obtain the required badges and certification to ease his transition.

Opoku is revered for his supreme passing skill, excellent technique, dribbling ability and longevity in the Ghanaian game.

He enjoyed three different stints with Asante Kotoko, winning several laurels with the side including the 2007/8 and 2011/12 GPL trophies and is currently on his second stint with Berekum Chelsea.

He played an integral part in different continental assignments of the two sides.

