Liberia: Commerce Minister And Deputy Likely to Contest Ruling CDC Montserrado Senatorial Elections' Primary

Monrovia — As the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change continues to explore potential candidates to run against incumbent Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon(Liberty Party, Grand Bassa), it appears Commerce Minister Professor Wilson Tarpeh and his deputy, Jemima Wolokollie could face off in the party's primaries.

Madam Wolokolie, called a news conference Sunday to declare her intent to contest the county's Senatorial seat later this year.

The Deputy Minister said her decision to contest comes as a result of series of consultation with family members, Friends and some officials of the mighty Coalition for democratic Change (CDC). "I am pleased to declare my intention to contest for the Senatorial candidacy in the ensuring Montserrado County Senatorial primary of the CDC," she said.

Madam Wolokollie says she sees herself as a trusted, hardworking and experienced woman who is available to contests on the ticket of the CDC. "I submit my fellow compatriots, that at this time, and in this place, I am that singular woman suitably positioned, adequately prepared, willingly able and ready to represent the people of Montserrado County."

The party is currently looking at a number of strong partisans as potential candidates to run against Senator Dillon. The incumbent party has not won the county since the country transitioned from war to peace. Even during the days of late President Samuel Kanyon Doe, the seat was won by Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf who ran on the ticket of the Liberian Action Party but later boycotted the results and refused to take her seat.

Among those reportedly being considered are Montserrado County District No. 5 Representative, Thomas Fallah, Rep. Acarous Moses Gray(District No. 8, Montserrado), Assistant Gender Minister Mamensie Kabba, former Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Paulita Wie, who ran against Dillon last August, Rep. Munah Pelham Youngblood(Montserrado County, District No. 9), Professor Wilson Tarpeh, Minister of Commerce and Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee.

Wolokollie's announcement is likely to throw a monkey wrench into the process.

On Sunday, Wolokollie appealed to partisans and delegates at the pending primary to give her a chance. "We will go all out to clinch the Senatorial seat of Montserrado County for the mighty Coalition for Democratic Change come the special Senatorial Elections in December 2020."

Asked if she was aware of the code of conduct that gives appointed officials, a window to resign, if they harbor interest in contesting for elected positions, the deputy minister acknowledge the law and promised to do as the law requires.

Several officials are reportedly setting their sights on a run for the Mid Term elections but are still in their positions. Among them, Foreign Minister Gbezohnga Findley and Emmanuel Nuquay, head of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority(LCAA). Although neither have declared their intentions publicly, the speculations have been in the air for months that they intend to.

Minster Wolokolie has had her ups and down in the CDC with the most recent being a tension between her and the party's chairman, Mulbah Morlu.

In 2019 she was suspended by the party national Executive committee members on allegations of extortion, corruption and fraudulent misrepresentation. "The National Executive Committee of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has with immediate effect suspended the membership of Madam Jemima Wolokolie for alleged extortion of money, corruption and fraudulent misrepresentation."

The CDC, in a statement said Madam Wolokolie is also being suspended for being the "criminal mastermind-in-chief in the unauthorized running of a fake loan scheme suspiciously orchestrated to tarnish the party's ethical image and disintegrate its ranks."

When ask about her relationship with the party Chairman Mr. Morlu, she said they have settled their differences and are now cool and in fact her declaration of intent was backed by the blessing of the CDC chairman. "The National Executive Committee of the CDC makes it clear that it will not countenance counter-progressive and rebellious activities within the ranks of the CDC and promises to relentlessly pursue and dismantle sleeper cells of gangs and culprits of chaos and disorder, irrespective of the depth or width of their influence."

Madam Wolokillie, along with Rebecca McGill, sister of the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill recently launched a loan scheme under the group "Liberians in Support for Democratic Change (LSDC)".

Her suspension came in the wake of her appearance on a local radio station to further defend her group's action.

According to Madam Wolokolie, the loan scheme is part of strategy being put in place and approved by the ruling party to woo voters for the CDC in the 2020 Senatorial elections and 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections. The party however took serious exceptions to her claims.

Early this year, President George Manneh Weah issued a mandate demanding that officials of government wanting to contest the October midterm senatorial election to resign no later than February 22, 2020.

In the memo, President Weah warned that in keeping with Government's policy of strict adherence to the law, and for the purpose of coordination and maximum productivity, all officials appointed by the President, pursuant to Article 56 of the Liberian Constitution and all civil servant covered by the Code of Conduct (COC) are directed to adhere to the stipulation of the COC regarding requirement for public officials ahead of the 2020 mid-term elections.

"As you are aware, chapter 5.2 of the Code of Conduct, which intent was addressed by the Honorable Supreme Court prior to 2017 elections prescribe that anyone intending to contest for political office shall not continue to hold on to said office.

"Therefore, all officials and civil servants covered by this category are hereby required to resign their position within 30 days of the insurance of the Presidential Memo," the memo stated.

Section 5.1 of the Code of Conduct states that all officials appointed by the President of the Republic of Liberia shall not:

a) Engage in political activities, canvass or the head of contest for elected offices;

b) Use Government facilities, equipment or resources in support of partisan or political activities; c) serve on a campaign team of any political party, or the campaign of any independent candidate.

Also, in 5.2 of the COC states that, any person in the category stated in section 5.1 herein above, desires to canvass or contest for an elective public position, the following shall apply;

a) Any Minister, Deputy Minister, Director-General, Managing Director and Superintendent appointed by the President pursuant to article 56 (a) of the Constitution and a Managing Director appointed by a Board of Directors, who desires to contest for public elective office shall resign said post at least two (2) years prior to the date of such public elections;

b) Any other official appointed by the President who holds a tenured position and desires to contest for public elective office shall resign said post three (3) years prior to the date of such public elections.