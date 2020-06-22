Liberia: National Public Health Institute, Ministries of Justice, Commerce & Transport Re-Enforces Mandatory Mask Wearing

Monrovia — The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), in collaboration with several ministries has launched the 'Mask for All Campaign' in a bid to re-enforce the mandatory wearing of masks as pronounced by President George Weah.

Under the campaign, no service will be rendered to any individual without mask. Commuters will not be allowed on public transport including busses, taxi, tricycles and motorbikes, while consumers will not be allowed to enter the supermarkets, shops, stores and restaurants.

President Weah, a fortnight ago, said he was not renewing the 60-day state of emergency declared in the wake of the COVID-19 which expired on June 21, 2020.

The President also announced the relaxing of several restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the virus in Liberia. As of June 21, 2020, he announced that the airport and entertainment centers will be opened. He had earlier lifted the ban on places of worship.

However, he announced the compulsory wearing of mask outdoors and in public areas. Despite the President's latest pronouncement, it appears the public is not really abiding by the mandate as many commuters are seeing going about their daily businesses without masks. And this happening as COVID-19 cases continue to increase rapidly on a daily basis.

To ensure people adhere to the mandate, NPHIL has formed a collaboration with the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, Internal Affairs, Justice and Transport to ensure the full implementation of the mandate.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign over on Friday, June 19, the Director General of NPHIL, Dr. Mosoka Fallah said a latest scientific study show that the use of mask is the most effective way in preventing the spread of the COVID-19.

Dr. Fallah lauded President Weah for his farsightedness in taking the measure earlier before the research was published and said it is incumbent on the public to observe the measure to be protected.

"Now we have the mandate and scientific evidence, it is now time to enforce the mandate. Because if we don't enforce it, it won't work. No mask no service is the cheaper and most cost effective way to prevent COVID-19," he said.

Speaking further, he lauded the Star of the Sea Health Center in West Point for taking the lead in enforcing the "No Mask so Service' measure by stopping people without mask from entering the premises.

Also speaking, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Prof. Wilson Tarpeh welcome the campaign and pledged his Ministry's commitment in working with the business community to ensure the mandate is adhered to.

Police Spokesperson Moses Carter, on behalf of Inspector General Patrick Sudue, declared that the Police will begin enforcing the measure "effectively immediately."

For his part, John Kenyon, the head of the Motor Cyclist Union promised to enforce the mandate at the various union stations.

Meanwhile, several masks and flyers conveying pro-mask wearing messages were distributed among commercial drivers, motorbike riders and commuters.