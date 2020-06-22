Zimbabwe: Man With COVID-19 Escapes From Centre

22 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Herald Correspondent

A Harare man last week escaped from a quarantine centre at Harare Polytechnic after testing positive to Covid-19 and police have launched a manhunt to prevent the spread of the virus.

Police are also looking for another man who escaped at the same centre before knowing his Covid-19 status.

In a statement, the police appealed to relatives and friends of the escapee to report his whereabouts.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the location of a 33-year-old man who escaped from Harare Polytechnic Isolation Centre on June 15, 2020, after testing positive for the Covid-19 virus and another 28-year-old man who also escaped on June 17, 2020, before getting results.

"Family members, friends and close associates of the two are implored to report so that the spread of Covid-19 by the two can be curtailed," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, two other returnees recently escaped from a quarantine centre at Plumtree High School, bringing the total number of escapees to 180.

Police have so far, managed to arrest 28 escapees. ZRP said they arrested 1 183 people throughout the country on June 18 2020 only for various offences related to contraventions of the national lockdown regulations, bringing the total cumulative arrests to 71 977.

"Since May 16, 2020, 180 border jumpers and smugglers have been arrested. On Monday June 18, 2020, two truck drivers were arrested for illegally carrying passengers in contravention of the stipulated exemption directives," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi encouraged members of the public to comply with the lockdown laws.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.