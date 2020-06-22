Western Sahara: Conference On Western Sahara Conflict Settlement Wednesday

Brussels — The European Conference of Support and Solidarity with the Sahrawi People (EUCOCO) announced the organization on Wednesday of a political symposium entitled "Settlement of conflict in Western Sahara: One year after the resignation of UN envoy Horst Kohler," to shed light on the latest developments in the Sahrawi issues.

According to the agenda, the video conference symposium will see the participation of the Sahrawi ambassador for Europe and European Union Oubi Bouchraya al-Bachir, EUCOCO's chairman Pierre Gallan, head of the Algerian committee for solidarity with the Sahrawi people (CNASPS) Said Ayachi, Polisario Front's lawyer at the European courts Gilles Dover and former representative of UN secretary general to Western Sahara Francesco Bastagli.

Head of the European Parliamentary intergroup "Peace for the Sahrawi people" Joachim Schuster, as well as university lecturers from Spain and Nigeria will also take part in the conference.

In a statement to the press, Oubi Bouchraya said that "this symposium is an initiative of the European Movement of solidarity and international sympathizers with the Sahrawi cause to express their rejection of the absence of real willingness of the Security Council.