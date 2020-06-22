Ghana: 40 NPP MPs Fall ... As Big Names Lose Seats in Parliamentary Primaries

Forty Members of Parliament (MPs) including Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen of various select committees of Parliament will not return to the House next year after losing their seat in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries held last Saturday.

They include Chairman of the Finance Committee, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah, who is the MP of New Juaben South Constituency, Chairman of Communications Committee, Fredrick Opare Ansah, also the MP of Suhum, Chairman of Education Committee and MP of Akim Oda, William Agyapong Quaitoo, and Chairman of Legal Affairs Committee, Ben Abdallah Banda, who serves as the MP of Offinso South Constituency.

The others are Chairman of Government Assurances Committee, Collins Owusu Amankwaah, who is the MP of Manhyia North, Chairman of Youth and Sports Committee, Alex Agyekum, the current MP of Mpohor, Vice Chairman of Agriculture Committee and MP of Twifo Atti Morkwa, Abraham Odoom, Vice chairman of Roads Committee and MP of Tema Central, Kofi Brako, Vice chairman of Trade and Industry Committee, Ato Panford, who is MP of Shama Constituency.

Other notable incumbent MPs who lost their seat included Joseph Kofi Adda, MP of Navrongo Central and Minister of Aviation, Kwakye Darfour, MP of Nkawkaw and Eastern Regional Minister, Dr Sagre Bambangi, MP of Walewale Constituency and Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Vincent Sowah Odotei, MP of La Dadekotopon, who previously served as Deputy Minister of Communications.

In the Greater Accra Region, Nana Akua Owusu Afiriyie, MP of Ablekuma North, Ahmed Arthur, MP of Okaikwei South and Alhaji Habib Saad, MP of Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro would not represent their party in the parliamentary elections later this year after they failed to secure wins in their respective constituencies.

Daniel Okyem Aboagye, MP of Bantama, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, MP of Ejisu, Kennedy Kankam, MP of Nhyiaeso, Kwame Asafu-Adjei, MP of Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo, Dr Emmanuel Appiah-Kubi, MP of Atwima Kwawoman, Nana Marfo Amaniapong, MP of Kwabre North, Joseph Albert Quarm, MP of Manso Nkwanta, all in the Ashanti Region, were also not given the nod to represent their party in the Parliamentary elections.

Anthony Effah, MP of Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa and Nana Amoako, MP of Upper Denkyira East, both in the Central Region, Joe Mensah, MP of Kwesimintsim and Patrick Bogyako Kwame, MP of Saime- Amenfi East Constituency, both in the Western Region, Godfred Bayong Tangu, MP of Wa East Constituency, Patrick Adama, MP of Sissala West and Ridwan Abass, MP of Sissala East, in the Upper West Region, all failed to win the party's tickets.

The Eastern Region saw Seth Kwame Acheampong, MP of Mpraeso, Ama Sey, MP of Akwatia, Kwabena Ohemeng, MP of Tinyase Kade, Robert Kwasi Amoah, MP of Achiase, as well as Alhaji Wahab Wumbei, MP of Tolon and Charles Bintin, MP of Saboba, both in the Northern Region, lose the primaries.

Dr Kwabena Twum Nuamah, MP of Berekum East, Kwasi Sabi, MP of Dormaa East, all in the Bono Region, and Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, MP of Bibiani Ahwiaso Bekwai, in the Western North Region, would not make a return to the House after delegates voted against them.