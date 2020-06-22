Sierra Leone: Clergy Woman in Court for Wounding

Victoria Mariama Cole, 44, a clergy woman, has made her six appearances before Magistrate Hannah Bonnie at the Pademba Road Courts' No.1 for wounding.

The accused is before the court on two counts of wounding contrary to Section 20 of the Offences Against the Persons Act 1861 and assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to Section 47 of the same act.

Police prosecutor, Inspector I.S Mansaray, alleges that the accused on Monday 13th January, 2020 at No.51 Sanders Street, Freetown wounded Mohamed Alarin Jalloh.

Detective Police Constable Joseph J. Collins 9263 attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Congo Cross police station testified that he knew the complaint and the accused as well, and recalled on 13th January whilst on duty at the major incident unit, a report against the accused was allocated to him for further investigation.

He said base on the report; he issued a police medical report form to the complainant which he later returned to the police after treatment at the Connaught hospital.

He said he also obtained statement from the accused and the complaint, and on 18th March he arrested the accused and that based on the evidence, he and DPC 10198 Amara A.S interviewed the accused and on that same day he charged the accused with the offense of wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The matter will come up again on June 29, 2020.