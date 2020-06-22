Tanzania: Netball League - Arusha City Players Stuck in Uganda

THE Arusha City Queens are seriously preparing for the First Division Netball League to be held in Tanga City on July 5th, but the team is short of its three dependable players and a coach currently stuck in Uganda.

Apparently, City authorities were compelled to write to the Ugandan High Commission officer asking assistance and the latter advised them to contact the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Kampala.

Speaking on the issue, the Arusha City Council's Sports officer, Benson Maneno said they wrote to the Ugandan Ministry and the process to that effect has started on that the country is still in lockdown.

The Arusha City Netball squad, comprising of nine players, has thus set camp at the Institute of Accountancy Arusha, in Njiro but yearns for the additional three fielders together with the team's coach that had taken vacation in the neighbouring country of Uganda during the recent Covid-19 driven hiatus.

Still in Kampala are three players, Stella Nyadoi, Sarah Nakiyunga and Dorothy Vega Slando, that together with their coach, Nourdene Hassan Kato are yet to return to Arusha to join fellow netballers for the preparatory drills.

Speaking from Kampala, the Coach Hassan Kato said the three players, stuck in Uganda were not idle, continuing with their practising sessions there, so it doesn't matter when they will be allowed to travel to Arusha.

"We are always ready and well equipped for the Tanga league," the Coach assured.

But the assurance from Kampala doesn't sound strong enough to cool anxiety here, because the city officials here are still really worried that July the 4th is just around the corner and the three players, plus the coach may not make it in time for the Tanga event.

The First Division Netball League in Tanga will run from July 5th to 18th, 2020 and was initially supposed to involve a total of Seventeen (17) netball teams from various regions in Tanzania.

However, when contacted by phone, the Secretary General of Tanzania Netball Association (CHANETA), Judith Ilunda said she had just received reports that one of the teams has decided to opt out from the league.

"The Railways Team of Morogoro is the one which has pulled out of the League; otherwise all preparations and precautions have been observed for the rest of the teams," she said. According to Ilunda, the top three winners from the National Netball League are expected to take part in the forthcoming East African Netball Championships.