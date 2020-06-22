Ghana: 1st Lady, Others Marks Father's Day

Ghana on Sunday joined the rest of the world to mark Father's Day in celebration of their paternal bonds, leadership and outstanding roles they have played in communities over the years.

The day observed on the third Sunday of June globally and usually characterised with giving of cards, gifts, dining outs and other forms of appreciation could not happen as expected this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Though restrictions have been eased to allow for social gathering, some Ghanaians decided to observe the day by sharing their experiences and sending well wishes to their fathers through radio platforms, television programmes and social media platforms.

The new normal would surely offer many fathers some smiles and joy that alas their toils and sacrifices are being appreciated by family, community and country.

Additionally, online shops, community gift shops and some malls, created special packages and displayed gifts for potential customers to celebrate their fathers.

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo in a remark to commemorate the day, wished all fathers including her husband a happy Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day with love to all our gallant heroes out there especially my dear Nana Akufo-Addo. Much of what fathers do go unnoticed and without praise but yet they still continue to act responsibly. May you continue to be a shining example for your children to follow," she tweeted.

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia in a tweet celebrated his husband and thanked him for his support towards the family.

"Happy Father's Day to my dear husband, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia. May Allah bless you for your continuous love and guidance for our family and the many people who look up to you."

In separate interviews, some members of the public praised their fathers and other "father figures" in their life for contributing to their success.

Mr Alfred Amanor, a pastor with the Abundant Life Worship Centre said "Fatherhood is a very important and serious responsibility, requiring a lot of physical, material and emotional investments in the family, community and the nation. Many of us strive to do our best to be able to care for our children".

"My father juggled between many trades when my mum left him to raise me and three other siblings. I am now a lover of human beings who has no option than to put people first, because he taught me never to let down people who depend on me.

For Maame Nyarkoa, her heart was with all men who have no children of their own. "We count as well as celebrate you for the immense role you play in society's development. Keep it up," she stated.