Ghana: 'Betway 12th Man' Programme Returns

22 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.abayateye

The Betway 12th Man programme, an initiative by online sports betting company, Betway, to provide ex-footballers with entrepreneurial skills has returned after taking a short break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme which was unveiled this year, in partnership with Ghanaian football legend, Stephen Appiah, would have ex-footballers embark on a life changing journey which will see them graduate with variety of skills and qualifications to increase their chances of employment.

The 10 participants were Yaw Amankwah Mireku, Adwoa Bayor, Abass Hamdiya, Ali Jarrah, Awudu Issaka, Dan Quaye, Isaac Amoako, Lydia Ankrah, Patrick Villars and Peter Ofori Quaye.

Resource persons imclude ace broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah and former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, Fred Pappoe with participants taken through educational sessions on COVID-19, entrepreneurship, leadership and strategy.

Speaking to the media, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah, a representative of Betway said the company takes pride in honouring and offering skills to football heroes who have done so much for the country.

Other workshops scheduled for later this month would include training programmes on Marketing, Project Management and Sports Management.

An elated Ali Jarrah said the workshop on entrepreneurship, club administration; leadership and strategy have been very beneficial as has provided knowledge on how to run his goalkeeping academy.

