Ghana: Govt Has Supplied COVID-19 Safety Kits to SHSs in V/R, Oti Regions - GES

22 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The Government has supplied adequate coronavirus (COVID-19) safety kits to all senior high schools (SHS) in the Volta and Oti regions.

The Volta Regional Director of Education, Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in an interview in Ho on Saturday when the items were delivered.

Madam Amafuga who is also in charge of the Oti Region said that the consignments were first handed over to the Municipal and District Chief Executives, for onward delivery to the Zonal Directors of Education.

From that stage the District Directors of Education would then collect the items for the schools, she added.

The Regional Director of Education giving the breakdown of the supplies said they included 1,350 Veronica buckets; 566 infrared thermometers; 2,700 gallons of liquid soap; 2,700 boxes of tissue paper; 53,379 sanitisers and 150,137 face masks for the Volta Region.

For Oti, she said, they included 360 Veronica buckets; 164 infrared thermometers, 720 gallons of liquid soap; 720 packs of tissue paper, 12,211 sanitisers and 36,636 masks.

About 50,000 final year and 'Second Year Gold' SHS students are expected to return to school in the Oti and Volta regions on today.

Meanwhile 37,675 third year Junior High School (JHS) students are also expected back in school at the end of this month.

Madam Amafuga said that the items would be distributed among the students and staff on Monday, adding that academic work would commence smoothly on Tuesday.

She stated that a task force had been appointed to monitor activities at the various campuses to ensure strict compliance to COVID-19 safety procedures.

Meanwhile, the government is also set to supply senior high schools (SHS) with 'special' cellular phones for use by students.

"This is to prevent them from congregating around the old phone booths on the campuses, as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Madam Amafuga, in an earlier interview.

