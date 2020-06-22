Ghana: Fierce Contest As NPP Holds Parliamentary Primaries

The keenly contested New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries came off last Saturday in 101 constituencies across the country.

The exercise was characterised by fierce competition, with 101 MPs securing their slots, and about 35 new entrants getting the nod to lead the party in their various constituencies for the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The Greater Accra Region was equally marked with intense competition in 20 constituencies.

Meanwhile, seven of the candidates who went unopposed in the Greater Accra Region were endorsed by delegates to hoist the flag of the party in the upcoming December 2020 elections.

Despite tough opposition, Procurement Minister, Adwoa Safo managed a slim victory over Mike Oquaye Jnr, in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency.

While Titus Glover won the Tema East Constituency over Benjamin Ashittey Armah, Carlos Ahenkorah retained the Tema West constituency, winning against Keku Armquasi-Armuzuah and Kwasi Poku.

Sheila Bartels-Sam won the Ablekuma North Constituency over Nana Akua Afriyie, Kwadwo Barwuah and John Agbotey, while, Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey won the Ablekuma Central seat.

Polling station women organiser, Dakoa Newman pulled 440 votes to outwit sitting MP, Ahmed Arthur who garnered 327 votes, and Nana Fredua-Agyeman Ofori-Atta who had 21 votes in the Okaikoi South Constituency.

Yaw Buaben Asamoah won the Adenta seat against Emmanuel Mantey, Rahman Zak, Alfred Ababio Kumi and Freda Sarpong.

Meanwhile, Krowor Constituency was grabbed by Elizabeth Afoley Quaye who clinched a victory over Emmanuel Laryea Oda and Eric Aryikwei Okine.

Dickson Adomako Kissi won with 324 votes in the contest which was with four candidates including the current Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Dr Emmanuel Lamptey in the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency.

Lydia Darlington Fordjour reports from the Upper West (WA) that, three incumbent MPs were defeated in the primaries held by the NPP last Saturday.

Mr Issahaku Amidu Chinnia won Sissala East, Sissala West went to Salifu Naliwie Balluwie while Salifu Yakubu emerged parliamentary candidate of Wa East.

In the Lawra Constituency, Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Anthony Abayifaa Karbo maintained his candidature.

FROM THE UPPER EAST, SAMUEL AKAPULE, BOLGATANGA REPORTS that, the Regional Minister, Ms Tangoba Abayageon defeated the incumbent MP for Navrongo Central in the Upper East Region.

In another development, the Deputy Regional Minister, who is the incumbent MP for the Zebilla constituency, Frank Adongo Fuseini won the race.

The election was peaceful without any hitches and confrontation and held under strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols.

From Northern Region, Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, reports that Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, son of the late former Vice President Aliu Mahama was elected to contest the parliamentary elections on the ticket of the NPP in the Yendi Constituency.

At the Nanton Constituency, the incumbent MP Alhaji Hardi Tufeilo beat his only contender Abdulai Kamal-Deen to retain the mandate in the 2020 parliamentary election.

In the North East Region, the Local Government and Rural Development Minister Hajia Alima Mahama had landslide victory over four other contestants in the Nalerigu-Gambaga parliamentary primaries.

In the same region, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority, Hajia Lariba Abudu, emerged victorious over Dr Sagri Banbangi.

However, the North East Region, incumbent MP, Mr Solomon Bout retained the slot for the Bunkprugu Constituency.

Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman and David Kodjo, report from the EASTERN REGION that Michael Okyere Baafi emerged the parliamentary candidate for New Juaben South Constituency, while Joseph Frempong won the Nkawkaw seat.

The contest in the Mpraeso Constituency was won by David Ansah Opoku, with

Kwadwo Asante winning the Suhum slot.

Three incumbent MPs, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Frank Annoh Dompreh, Gifty Twum Ampofo, all won their respective constituency slots.

Alexander Kwadwo Agyare was triumphant in the Kade Constituency; Samuel Aye-Paye snatched that of the Ayensuano ticket, while the Akwatia Constituency went to Ernest Yaw Kumi.

Daniel Dzirasah reports from the Bono Region that Nelson Kyeremeh won the Berekum East Paul Twum Barima won Dormaa East while Sunyani East went to Akwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh

The keenly contested election witnessed some skirmishes with some supporters of the MP allegedly attacking some party executives at the residency.

David Yarboi-Tetteh, also reports from the Central Region that Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa went to Emmanuel Adjei Domson, Upper Denkyira East went to Festus Awuah Kwofie, Twifo Atti-Morkwa went to Ebenezer Obeng Dwamena, Barbara Asher Ayisi won at Cape Coast North constituency, while Elvis M. Donkoh was retained at Abura-Asebu-Kwamanke.

The MP of Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow K. Hayford retained his slot, Assin North went to Abena Durowaa Mensah, Hemang Lower Denkyira constituency was won by the incumbent and Deputy Minister of Employment, Bright Wireko-Brobbey.

Incumbents at Upper Denkyira West, Agona West, Awutu Senya West and Gomoa West constituencies all retained their nominations.

Clement Adzei Boye reports from the Western Region that Dr Prince Hamid Armah won at Kwesimintsim, at Mpohor Constituency, a new entrant, John Sanie won, Edward Amo Acquah won at the Wassa Amenfi East primaries while Samuel Erickson emerged winner at Shama.

Meanwhile, the Takoradi MP, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, retained his nomination, MP for Effia, and Deputy Minister for Energy, Joseph Cudjoe was also retained while Kojo Kum won Ahanta West.

Six MPs including Joe Ghartey, Minister for Railway Development, Essikado-Ketan, Catherine Abelema Afeku, Member of Parliament, for Evalue-Gwira, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and Member of Parliament for Prestea-Huni Valley, were acclaimed by delegates on Friday.

Others were Paul Essien, Deputy Minister, Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs, for Jomoro, Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, Sekondi, and George Mireku-Duker, incumbent for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency.

Alfred Obeng Boateng won Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai while MP for Akontonmbra, Alex Tetteh and Dr Kwaku Afriyie of Sefwi Wiawso were acclaimed.