Ghana: Man Fined Gh₵ 540 for Rearing Cattle in Residential Area

The Madina Magistrate Court in Accra on Friday sentenced Yussif Mohammed to a fine of GH₵ 540.00 for siting a cattle kraal at a public place.

Failure to pay the fine, he would serve a one month jail term.

Mohammed pleaded guilty to the offence and was convicted on his own plea, and accordingly, sentenced by the court presided by Mr Delali Anku.

Miss Rejoice Owusu Afriyie, the Environmental Health Officer of the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly prosecuting told the court that the accused sited a cattle kraal in a public lane in a residential area.

She stated that the kraal accumulated cow dung which was emanating stench which was detrimental to the health of residents in the neighbourhood.

Ms Afriyie said notice was served on the accused to abate the nuisance and relocate the kraal, but he failed to comply and threatened to beat up the sanitation officers.

The presiding magistrate, Mr Anku had no option than to sentence Mohammed on his own plea and ordered him to clear the cow dung and relocate within 24 hours.

In a related development, Abigail Ankra, a land lady of Teiman also in the La Nkwantang-Madina Municipality was also sentenced on her own plea of using a defective toilet facility in her premises which was full to capacity and spilling effluent in the neighbourhood.

The Environmental Officer of the Assembly Ms Gifty Gbana, prosecuting, told the court that the accused was using defective toilet in her premises which was full to capacity.

She said due to the inadequate toilet facilities, the tenants defecate, wrap the fecal matter in polythene bags and dump behind the premises which posed serious health threat to residents.

Mr Anku ordered the accused to dislodge the toilet, repair the defective tank and provide additional toilet facilities for the tenants.