Ghana: Man Fined Gh₵ 540 for Rearing Cattle in Residential Area

22 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu

The Madina Magistrate Court in Accra on Friday sentenced Yussif Mohammed to a fine of GH₵ 540.00 for siting a cattle kraal at a public place.

Failure to pay the fine, he would serve a one month jail term.

Mohammed pleaded guilty to the offence and was convicted on his own plea, and accordingly, sentenced by the court presided by Mr Delali Anku.

Miss Rejoice Owusu Afriyie, the Environmental Health Officer of the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly prosecuting told the court that the accused sited a cattle kraal in a public lane in a residential area.

She stated that the kraal accumulated cow dung which was emanating stench which was detrimental to the health of residents in the neighbourhood.

Ms Afriyie said notice was served on the accused to abate the nuisance and relocate the kraal, but he failed to comply and threatened to beat up the sanitation officers.

The presiding magistrate, Mr Anku had no option than to sentence Mohammed on his own plea and ordered him to clear the cow dung and relocate within 24 hours.

In a related development, Abigail Ankra, a land lady of Teiman also in the La Nkwantang-Madina Municipality was also sentenced on her own plea of using a defective toilet facility in her premises which was full to capacity and spilling effluent in the neighbourhood.

The Environmental Officer of the Assembly Ms Gifty Gbana, prosecuting, told the court that the accused was using defective toilet in her premises which was full to capacity.

She said due to the inadequate toilet facilities, the tenants defecate, wrap the fecal matter in polythene bags and dump behind the premises which posed serious health threat to residents.

Mr Anku ordered the accused to dislodge the toilet, repair the defective tank and provide additional toilet facilities for the tenants.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.