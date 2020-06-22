Ghana: Unilever Ghana Supports More Institutions On COVID-19

22 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

In addition to its Lifebuoy educational drive and donations on the COVID-19 pandemic, Unilever Ghana has extended more support to institutions, communities, and organisations through further donation of its products to support nutrition and hygiene.

Beneficiary institutions include the Zebilla District Hospital, The Ghana Immigration Service, The Industrial and Commercial Workers Union, The 1st Infantry Battalion and many others.

Products donated include Key Soap, Sunlight, Pepsodent, Lipton Tea and Vim.

Head of Communications and Sustainability Lead of Unilever Ghana, Henry Herbert Malm, said the company's priority was to support the everyday hygiene and nutrition needs of Ghanaians with its well-known brands.

The company implores all citizens to observe the protocols in place to prevent COVID-19 and to help stem the spread of the pandemic.

