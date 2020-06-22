Tunisia: COVID-19 - Health Ministry Reports 2 More Imported Infection Cases

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry announced in a press release issued on Monday that on June 21, out of a total of 189 conducted screening tests, including 01 as part of monitoring active cases, 03 tests have turned up positive.

They are 02 more imported infection cases reported among Tunisian repatriates who are placed in mandatory quarantine and 01 already active case.

The tally thus rises to 1,159 confirmed infection cases out of a total of 67,234 tests conducted since the start of the pandemic last March.

1,020 persons have recovered. 89 patients are still infected and under health care.

The number of deaths caused by the virus is still 50.

The ministry points out that all the active cases are quarantined in specialised centres.

Here follows the number of cases in each governorate:

Governorate

N° of confirmed cases

N°of recoveries

N° of deaths

N° of active cases

Tunis

241

226

9

6

Ariana

104

97

5

2

Ben Arous

102

95

4

3

Manouba

44

35

5

4

Nabeul

24

16

1

7

Zaghouan

03

3

Bizerte

31

27

1

3

Béja

07

5

2

Jendouba

02

1

1

Le Kef

10

7

1

2

Siliana

06

4

2

Sousse

95(+1imported case)

80

8

7

Monastir

43

43

4

Mahdia

25

18

2

5

Sfax

43(+1imported case)

33

5

4

Kairouan

20 9

11

Kasserine

14

9

5

Sidi Bouzid

12

8

1

3

Gabès

28

27

1

Médenine

97

86

5

6

Tataouine

38

35

1

2

Gafsa

50

45

1

4

Tozeur

05

5

Kébili

111

106

1

4

Total

1159

1020

50

89