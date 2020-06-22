Tunisia: COVID-19 - Health Ministry Reports 2 More Imported Infection Cases

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry announced in a press release issued on Monday that on June 21, out of a total of 189 conducted screening tests, including 01 as part of monitoring active cases, 03 tests have turned up positive.
They are 02 more imported infection cases reported among Tunisian repatriates who are placed in mandatory quarantine and 01 already active case.
The tally thus rises to 1,159 confirmed infection cases out of a total of 67,234 tests conducted since the start of the pandemic last March.
1,020 persons have recovered. 89 patients are still infected and under health care.
The number of deaths caused by the virus is still 50.
The ministry points out that all the active cases are quarantined in specialised centres.
Here follows the number of cases in each governorate:
Governorate
N° of confirmed cases
N°of recoveries
N° of deaths
N° of active cases
Tunis
241
226
9
6
Ariana
104
97
5
2
Ben Arous
102
95
4
3
Manouba
44
35
5
4
Nabeul
24
16
1
7
Zaghouan
03
3
Bizerte
31
27
1
3
Béja
07
5
2
Jendouba
02
1
1
Le Kef
10
7
1
2
Siliana
06
4
2
Sousse
95(+1imported case)
80
8
7
Monastir
43
43
4
Mahdia
25
18
2
5
Sfax
43(+1imported case)
33
5
4
Kairouan
20 9
11
Kasserine
14
9
5
Sidi Bouzid
12
8
1
3
Gabès
28
27
1
Médenine
97
86
5
6
Tataouine
38
35
1
2
Gafsa
50
45
1
4
Tozeur
05
5
Kébili
111
106
1
4
Total
1159
1020
50
89