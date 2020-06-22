Namibia: Swapo Calls for Voter Mobilisation

SWAPO Party regional coordinator for //Kharas, Mathew Mumbala, has called for collective efforts in mobilising voters to rally behind the party in the regional and local authority elections slated for November.

Mumbala made the call at the //Kharas Swapo Party regional executive meeting held at Keetmanshoop on Saturday to deliberate on preparations for the party's national extra-ordinary congress scheduled for September.

The gathering also deliberated on arrangements for the regional extra-ordinary elective conference to fill the regional information mobiliser's position that is held by Aletha Frederick, who was recently appointed //Kharas regional governor.

"In Swapo Party we believe in the democracy that is why we say Swapo is the people and the people are Swapo," said Mumbala, referring to the regional elective congress where a replacement for Frederick will be elected.

He congratulated Frederick on her appointment as governor.

"The decision is well thought out as party members are mentored to take up leadership positions within government, paving the way to other comrades in the structure to climb up the ladder in party ranks," he said.

Mumbala urged party leaders to comply with Covid-19 precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

"Even though we find ourselves in a situation where we cannot gather in large numbers, I urge you to continuously engage the electorate and members through different platforms such as social media and telephone calls to support and address issues affecting them," he said.

