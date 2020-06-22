Ethiopia: Any Agreement That Deny Ethiopia's Future Dev't Rights Is Unacceptable - FM Gedu

22 June 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia will not accept any agreement in the name of GERD negotiations that could deny its future development rights on Nile River, Foreign Minister, Gedu Andargachew said.

Gedu told ENA that despite the recent progressive talks on the most prominent technical issues, the tripartite talks on the legal issues are still far from accord and the negotiation has halted.

He said that Egypt is trying to manipulate the negotiation on the dam as pretext to limit Ethiopia's right on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in the name of "negotiation".

Citing Ethiopia has been in talks prioritizing its mega dam, the minister said, the issue of the dam is a single part of the fair utilization of Nile. So, the general issue of the utilization of Nile River should be tabled based on the cooperation agreement that includes all riparian countries.

Six of the 10 negotiating Nile Basin countries have signed the cooperation agreement while four countries including Ethiopia approved on their parliament and made it as part their legal framework.

Stressing the Ethiopia's firm stand on any negotiation regarding the GERD or its development right on Nile River, Gedu said the tripartite talks is and or should only focused on GERD.

Any negotiations which could deny Ethiopia's right on fair utilization of Nile or any future plans to construct other projects is totally unacceptable, he added.

The Foreign Minister further underlined that any internal or external forces will not stop Ethiopia from realizing the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) which is being built by the full backing of Ethiopians at all level of life.

The dam currently reaches to 74 percent which the East African nation targeted to supply over 50 million of its citizen presently living without electricity.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.