Mauritius: COVID-19 - Around 150 High Level Athletes Screened

press release

Around 150 athletes from the High Level Sports Unit and Trust Fund for Excellence in Sports were exposed to screening by the rapid antigen tests for covid-19 on June 20 at the Sports Medical Unit (SMU) in Vacoas so as to ensure that no athletes are showing any signs of covid-19.

An initiative of the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the exercise aimed at ascertaining those athletes that they are covid-19 free.

In his statement on the occasion, the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr. Stephan Toussaint, explained the idea of carrying out the screening tests which emanates from his Ministry as well as the Ministry of Health in order to reinstate an atmosphere of confidence in the athletes with regards the covid-19 and also to enable them to undertake their training and athletic journey in good health.

The Minister also expressed satisfaction with the rapid tests carried out, the results of which were negative. Otherwise, he added that in the advent of anyone tested positive, various facilities would have been deployed to those athletes to provide them with immediate necessary treatment, given that the Government takes the sportsmen's health at heart.

As for the athletes who have already started training in compliance with the set sanitary measures, they welcomed the Government's initiative aiming at reassuring them that they are all in good health to begin their sports journey. They are relieved that they are all tested negative for covid-19 with no risk of endangering anyone's life.