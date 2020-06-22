Mauritius: World Music Day 2020 - Concert Organised to Promote Youth Talent

press release

In the context of the World Music Day 2020, celebrated on 21st of June each year, the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, in collaboration with other stakeholders, organised, yesterday, a concert to promote youth talent, at Bagatelle Mall in Moka. The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint, as well as the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, were present on the occasion.

Artists present comprised: Warren Permal; Big Frankii; La Nikita; Marco Rebet & Msy; Madii Madii; Drishnee; Tey; and Alain Ramanisum.

Minister Toussaint highlighted that the concert aimed at giving young artists the opportunity to showcase their talents in the context of the World Music Day 2020. He pointed out that this is the first major concert organised after the lockdown and reassured that his Ministry is ready to support the Mauritian youth.

The second edition of Zenes Montre To Talan, added Minister Toussaint, is being organised by his Ministry so as to help identify and valorise the talents of participants and give them the opportunity to perform in front of a crowd. The reality show is open to individuals or groups aged between 12 and 35 years as well as to group category consisting of a minimum of two participants and a maximum of 10 participants. Candidates have until 15 July 2020 to register and may browse the Facebook page of the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation for more details.