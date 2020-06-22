Somalia: President Kenyatta Kicks Out Somali Majority Leader Aden Duale

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has cracked the whip by kicking out majority leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale has been replaced by Amos Kimunya.

This follows a decision made by the party's Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday at the KICC.

The former majority leader met his fate for being supporting deputy president William Ruto who the president says had been slowing down his development agenda.

Duale was the highest placed Somali in Parliament.

Amos Kimunya is the Member of Parliament for Kipipiri constituency. He also served as Trade and Finance Cabinet Minister under former President Mwai Kibaki.

In the new changes, Kangema MP Muturi Kigano will now chair the Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee while Kieni's Kanini Kega will Chair Budget Committee replacing Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan was also picked as the Coalition Secretary.

Uhuru is said to have entered the meeting room at KICC waved at people and before sitting, a prayer was made.