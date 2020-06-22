Somalia: Father Cries for Justice As Daughter Raped By 8 Men in Hargeisa

22 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A family in Hargeisa is crying for justice following a horrifying incident in which a 13-year-old Awwo Harir Rage was repeatedly gang-raped and impregnated in an orphanage centre by eight men in Hargeisa.

The incident came to light after the father of the affected minor went visit his children at the orphanage.

According to Harir Rage, the father of the girl she was impregnated by the orphanage workers and she is 8 months pregnant.

"I'm blind and their mother is mentally ill I could not feed them so I took my 3 children to the orphanage," said Harir.

According to the father, one of the accused said he committed the act and asked to marry the girl.

"How can my daughter be married to someone who has raped her I'm asking the government to help me arrest these people," he added.

Police in Hargeisa have managed to arrest five of the workers who repeatedly raped the minor.

Such horrific crimes have long been taking place but people are now more aware of the need to publicise the incidents in order to bring about change.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.