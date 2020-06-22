Somalia: Father Cries for Justice As Daughter Raped By 8 Men in Hargeisa

A family in Hargeisa is crying for justice following a horrifying incident in which a 13-year-old Awwo Harir Rage was repeatedly gang-raped and impregnated in an orphanage centre by eight men in Hargeisa.

The incident came to light after the father of the affected minor went visit his children at the orphanage.

According to Harir Rage, the father of the girl she was impregnated by the orphanage workers and she is 8 months pregnant.

"I'm blind and their mother is mentally ill I could not feed them so I took my 3 children to the orphanage," said Harir.

According to the father, one of the accused said he committed the act and asked to marry the girl.

"How can my daughter be married to someone who has raped her I'm asking the government to help me arrest these people," he added.

Police in Hargeisa have managed to arrest five of the workers who repeatedly raped the minor.

Such horrific crimes have long been taking place but people are now more aware of the need to publicise the incidents in order to bring about change.