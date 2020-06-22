Somalia: UN Official Calls for Increased Global Efforts to Help COVID-19 Fight

Mogadishu — The UN top envoy in Somalia on Sunday called for more international assistance to help the government to fight against COVID-19.

James Swan, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia, said support provided by global partners has enabled Somalia to provide facilities for patient care in the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "As friends and partners, we have been honored to help you and to stand by your side and to provide support," Swan said in a statement issued after visiting De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu where he praised the efforts of healthcare workers.

"The core work and leadership has been yours, but it has been our privilege to offer some assistance through the WHO, the IOM, through UNICEF and through many other UN entities that have contributed since the beginning of this pandemic," he added.

The UN envoy was speaking after touring the facilities at the hospital and meeting healthcare workers to appreciate first-hand Somalia's response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The De Martini Hospital has been central to testing, case detection and critical care support in Somalia.

The hospital has 71 dedicated isolation beds for COVID-19 patients and 16 ventilators, with its resources including an isolation center. According to the health ministry, Somalia has recorded a total of 2,779 COVID-19 cases, 782 recoveries and 90 deaths as of Sunday. Xinhua