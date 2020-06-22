Malawi: Roundup - Malawians to Cast Vote in Fresh Presidential Poll Tuesday

22 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Lilongwe — Thirteen months after Malawi held tripartite elections in May 2019, the country is going to conduct fresh presidential election Tuesday, June 23.

This follows the monumental Feb. 3 court ruling which annulled the May 2019 presidential poll after a lengthy legal battle in which opposition parties challenged the victory of President Peter Mutharika.

In its historical and unprecedented ruling, the high court sitting as the constitutional court declared the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) incompetent, saying the May 2019 election was marred with "grave, systematic and widespread irregularities which undermined the credibility of the results".

The court ordered that fresh presidential election should be held in 150 days. Despite all political manoeuvring and existing COVID-19 threat which has so far claimed 11 lives with 730 confirmed cases, all is set and Malawians will cast their vote Tuesday, June 23.

80-year-old incumbent President Peter Mutharika, of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) faces opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader, Lazarus Chakwera, 65, while a little known candidate, Peter Kuwani, makes the third contender in the fresh poll. Xinhua

