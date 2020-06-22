Liberia: GVL Delivers U.S.$ 270,000 Educational Support Program in Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties

22 June 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Monrovia — In fulfillment of its commitment to support education in its operational areas, Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc. ("GVL") has embarked on the rehabilitation of a number of schools under its GVL Educational Support (GES) Program in Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties valued at over US$ 270,000. The GES Program is intended to support the educational needs of both GVL employees' dependents and pupils from the surrounding communities. The GES is in addition to the commitment for educational support delivered by GVL in its MOU/SAs with communities.

According to the Concession Agreement signed between GVL and the Government of Liberia, the company may, at its option, build new schools within its Concession Areas or invest in the existing local schools to provide primary and high school education to employees' dependents. The Company may construct educational facilities where there are no existing primary and high schools within a reasonable distance of the developed areas.

The GES program is planned for three years having the Coordination Committee constituted in each county comprising of GVL personnel, union representatives, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to provide strategic guidance, to monitor and evaluate the performance and impact of the GES Program. The first phase prepared for the 2020 - 2021 academic year initially targets about 16 schools within Butaw, Tarjuowon, Numopoh, Tartweh, Kabada and Du-Wolee-Nynnue Estates in Sinoe County and about 6 schools in Garraway and Wedabo Estates in Grand Kru County.

Meanwhile, the construction works on the Shaw David Elementary School in Tarjuowon District and Quiah Town Public School in Numopoh, Sinoe County are nearing completion while fabrication of furniture for other schools are ongoing. Contracts for Grand Kru schools have already been awarded to contractors with construction capability to deliver the required works as per the GES Program.

GVL's GES program will be reviewed based on the deliverables of the 2020 - 2021 academic year which specifically supports the provision of allowances for volunteer teachers in the selected schools and the provision of teaching and learning materials for the selected rehabilitated schools.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.