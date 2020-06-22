Cameroon: President Paul Biya's Peace Crusading - Bilingual Magazine Presents Multifaceted Efforts

A 156-page publication titled, "Hommage à la République", focuses on "100 Actions of President Paul Biya in Favour of Peace," within and without Cameroon.

The special edition of the bilingual magazine of analysis and general information revisits multifaceted efforts undertaken by President Paul Biya not only in his country, Cameroon, but equally within and without Africa. According to an editorial of the Publisher of "Hommage à la République", Adrien Bonny Eboumbou, peace is an activity and not indifference or passivity. The "100 Actions of President Paul Biya in Favour of Peace," he notes, presents the Head of State's contribution in implanting the values of peace, without which the population's legitimate aspirations for sustainable development and shared gains would have been a far-fetched dream.

Articles in the magazine present; through texts and pictures, President Paul Biya's efforts to make Cameroonians foster living together as well as his many actions within the Central African Sub-region, the rest of the African continent and the world at large. Be it the President himself at the forefront or his government, "Hommage à la République", paints a vivid picture of a peace crusader who knows no bounds and works tirelessly; sometimes discretely, to create harmony among the living in all corners across the globe.

The magazine divides the efforts into three sections in what it qualified as: Negative Peace, Positive Peace and the Culture of Peace. The concept of Negative Peace makes reference to conflict and war and how President Paul Biya stepped in to ensure that peace reigns.

Note is made here of his contribution to the peaceful political transition in Gabon, his many contributions in Central African Republic, Chad, Angola, the least of which is not his efforts in the peaceful resolution of crisis in the Bakassi peninsular. President Paul Biya's actions in the fight against maritime piracy, Boko Haram, peace missions, free movement of persons and goods within CEMAC and others are also highlighted.

The second section titled "Positive Peace" looks at what Mr Biya has been doing to handle multiple and sometimes complex threats on the population. His liberalisation of the country's political life, rehabilitation of some historical figures, numerous Presidential pardons, upheavals in the North West and South West Regions, the Major National Dialogue, the recruitment of youth into the civil service and a lot more are telling of his relentless crusades.

The last part looks at the Head of State's Culture of Peace as illustrated through several actions in and out of Cameroon. There is notably the steady rise of women in command positions, efforts at attaining the 30 per cent representation of women in Parliament, youth and women emancipation programmes as well as many actions undertaken to limit corruption in the country and even punishing perpetrators of the cankerworm. The book holds that peace is a 'Common Good' and so all and sundry should join hands with the peace crusader, Paul Biya, in striving for the much-needed peace even in a turbulent world like now.