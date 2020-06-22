Tanzania: Yanga, Azam Cross Swords for Second Spot

YOUNG Africans and Azam FC will be engaged in a fierce Mainland Premier League second spot battle at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

A win for Yanga today, will see them dislodging Azam from the second slot on the 20-team table as they will reach 58 points, one point above their opponents, who have 57 points.

Both teams have so far played 29 matches On the other hand, a victory for Azam will drive them to 60 points and create a five-point gap against their rivals hence this simply shows how important the game is to either team.

Heading into the match, Yanga Head Coach Luc Eymael is determined that his side will be 100 per cent motivated to revenge.

Speaking yesterday in Dar es Salaam, Eymael said he is aware that the match will be tough, saying they have had good preparations ever since they arrived from Dodoma.

"It is my hope that my players will be 100 per cent motivated to take a revenge on Azam after we lost our first round game courtesy of our own goal," he said.

He added that another advantage for them to emerge winners is that they will be playing on a good pitch, which he said will allow both teams to display quality football.

However, the coach disclosed that his lads were a bit tired as they had to travel by bus all the way from Dodoma a distance he said could have been covered by one hour if they used air transport.

He also said the club has settled the difference which emerged with Bernard Morrison as the latter has apologised for his waywardness.

"With Morrison, everything is well and has apologised to the club, technical bench, teammates and supporters such that he will remain committed to finish the season with us," the Belgian trainer said.

On his part, Azam FC Information Officer Thabit Zakaria said they are ready to outclass Yanga and maintain their supremacy over the Jangwani Street based outfits.

"Whenever we play against Yanga, it is always a good game for us as such, our mission is to claim three points to cement our stay on the second place on the log," he said.

Also, the coming in of left back Bruce Kangwa and Never Tigere has injected momentum in Azam squad as well as the recovery of Obrey Chirwa, who missed his side's 2-0 win over Mbao FC recently.

In 23 head to head meetings between them, Azam have won eight battles so as Yanga and in terms of scored goals, the former have netted 31 to 30 goals hit by the latter.