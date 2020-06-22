Tanzania: Tabora Brace to Stage Volleyball Bonanza

TABORA Regional Volleyball Association (TARVA) is ready for the first volleyball bonanza after about three month breaks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All sports activities in the country were suspended by government, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic before the suspension was lifted on June 1st this year.

Now, TARVA have stepped up to bring back volleyball events, starting with a bonanza that is scheduled to be held in Kaliua on July 25th this year.

TARVA Technical Committee Chairman, Novert Juakali told the 'Sunday News' from Tabora yesterday that preparation for the event was on top gear.

"Everything is in place for the next month's bonanza; we are prepared to make it an exciting event. We understand that many players and fans missed sports for some times, so it is our duty to bring back the missed joy," he said.

Juakali added that they are glad that several teams have already confirmed their participation for the same. He named confirmed Tabora based teams as Nzega, Mess, Urambo, Igunga, Magereza and hosts Kaliua.

In the lists according to Juakali, they also have teams like Shinyanga Combine of Shinyanga, Mirongo Combine from Mwanza, Mbogwe from Geita and Tanganyika Volleyball Club of Kigoma.

Organisers said that door is still open for other teams to join the event and make it a success. Juakali stressed that they have received confirmation from men teams, but would like to see women taking advantage and register for the event.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are inviting women teams to register because this is an idea opportunity for them to harmonise friendship and also benefit our health. We will be pleased to have both genders," he added.

He said that hefty prizes are also up for grab for the winners in the event. He said that in recent years, TARVA has been working hard to promote and develop the game in the region.

"We understand it is not that easy to develop unpopular sports like volleyball, but with more efforts from school development programmes and frequent organisation of events like this one we will make headway," he said.

He noted that last year boys team from Tabora were crowned the national Inter-Secondary School Games (UMISSETA) champions.

Juakali noted that they are also lucky to have Tabora Region Commissioner (RC) Aggrey Mwanri, who has been good fan of volleyball and has always been available to help the sport.