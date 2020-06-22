Malawians Urged to Embrace Peace During and After Presidential Vote

The NGO-Gender Coordination Network (NGO-GCN) has called on Malawians to maintain peace during and after fresh presidential elections saying election is a means of attaining development hence the need to maintain oneness.

A statement signed by NGO-GCN Chairperson, Barbara Banda, has emphasized on the need for electoral players to follow all electoral code of conduct, in ensuring that fresh presidential elections are peaceful.

"Despite our superficial differences, let us all maintain oneness by realizing that the election is not an end in itself, but rather a mere means of attaining the development we all equally aspire for and deserve.

"It is, therefore, not worth risking our own peace and safety as well as that of our fellow Malawians through inciting or perpetrating any acts of violence," the statement reads.

The Network further commended Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for being well prepared ahead of the election despite given a short period of time to conduct the election.

"We would like to commend MEC for demonstrating preparedness, openness, transparency and diligence in the face of short and tight schedule within which to deliver a credible election.

"We wish to encourage MEC to continue working closely with all respective political parties, civil society organisations, the media and the general public as such is pivotal in contributing towards the credibility of the elections.

Banda applauded government as well as international community policies in achieving equal participation of men and women in politics, saying: "safety, dignity and respect of all female and male voters, news media practitioners, CSOs representatives, security services personnel and party monitors remain uncompromised".

The country is expected to hold the fresh presidential election this Tuesday after the constitutional court nullified the May 2019 presidential results.