Malawians Urged to Embrace Peace During and After Presidential Vote

Lameck Masina/VOA
MCP leader Lazarous Chakwera (in black) and UTM leader Saulos Chilima (in red).
22 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Glory Msowoya

The NGO-Gender Coordination Network (NGO-GCN) has called on Malawians to maintain peace during and after fresh presidential elections saying election is a means of attaining development hence the need to maintain oneness.

A statement signed by NGO-GCN Chairperson, Barbara Banda, has emphasized on the need for electoral players to follow all electoral code of conduct, in ensuring that fresh presidential elections are peaceful.

"Despite our superficial differences, let us all maintain oneness by realizing that the election is not an end in itself, but rather a mere means of attaining the development we all equally aspire for and deserve.

"It is, therefore, not worth risking our own peace and safety as well as that of our fellow Malawians through inciting or perpetrating any acts of violence," the statement reads.

The Network further commended Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for being well prepared ahead of the election despite given a short period of time to conduct the election.

"We would like to commend MEC for demonstrating preparedness, openness, transparency and diligence in the face of short and tight schedule within which to deliver a credible election.

"We wish to encourage MEC to continue working closely with all respective political parties, civil society organisations, the media and the general public as such is pivotal in contributing towards the credibility of the elections.

Banda applauded government as well as international community policies in achieving equal participation of men and women in politics, saying: "safety, dignity and respect of all female and male voters, news media practitioners, CSOs representatives, security services personnel and party monitors remain uncompromised".

The country is expected to hold the fresh presidential election this Tuesday after the constitutional court nullified the May 2019 presidential results.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.