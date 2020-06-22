Malawi: Muleso's COVID-19 Video to Premier On SABC Television This Week

South Africa Broadcasting Corporation Television (SABC TV) is this week expected to premier a video of a Malawian artist Francis Muleso.

Muleso, who lives in Midrand in South Africa, recently dropped a single, Send a Little Bit of Love, in which he is preaching the need for mankind to collaborate in the fight against the global coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The artist said the major objective of the project is to help create awareness about the virus, he also wants to raise funds for complementing efforts by the Malawi Government and its partners in the fight against the disease.

He also disclosed that he has set up a special fund through which people of goodwill can donate through purchasing the song online at a higher than listed price.

Muleso has told Nyasa Times today that his track has received overwhelming support from listeners and well-wishers who have shown interest to support the cause.

"Fundraising has gotten a very good response, so far we have pledges of over R75000. The video is expected to premier on SABC TV this week," he said.

The track is dominating airtime on most radio stations in South Africa, including Umhlobo Wenene, which is a SABC radio and is also on DStv channel 918, Thetha FM, Cape Pulpit FM, Radio 2000 and EKFM.

It is also playing in Detroit and Michigan radio stations, in London in the United Kingdom, Nigeria and other radio stations in Botswana.

"Others are enjoying the video of this track on YouTube via https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1TvTpuBcf9E. The video is also enjoying airplay State broadcaster, the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), Times, Zodiak radios and TV, among others," he said.

"I came up with this project to assist Malawian artists, especially those that have been heavily affected by Covid-19, so that they benefit from the fund. The single is already available on major online music stores including iTunes, apple music, Google Play, spotify and deezer. So, buyers can choose how much more they would like to buy the song on top of the normal price.

"The major part of the proceeds will be donated to a chosen health centre or two in Malawi with equipment that will help with fighting covid 19. We talk of testing kits, masks, sanitisers, etc. Because of the lockdown, most artists in South Africa have been affected a lot and part of the proceeds will also go towards them to minimise their struggle. We are also thinking on how we can do the same for Malawi," he said.

Muleso has worked with artists of international repute to produce the track and its video.

The artists include Bernard Gibson, Earl 'Mr Love' Lamont, Pam Jikwa, Zandile Hlatshwayo, Rueben Malgas, Mawande Stuurman and Christos Mwakyanjala who is a Malawian based in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.