Malawi: Atupele Holds Confident Final Rally - 'Mutharika to Win Malawi Re-Vote'

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance running mate Atupele Muluzi rounded off the election campaign at a packed rally on Saturday at Chigumula ground in Nkhotakota, central region, saying DPP-UDF alliance is course to win the fresh presidential elections on Tuesday.

Atupele said he is convinced Malawians will retain President Peter Mutharika - the torchbearer of DPP-UDF alliance - as their leader in the coming elections.

He said Malawi Congress Party (MCP) failed to develop this country hence no need for Malawians to give them a chance to continue damaging the country.

"MCP has no clue what democracy is that's why they killed people and damaged people's shops during demonstrations," he said.

"Malawians have now enjoyed fundamental freedoms ... you can see it, feel it. We have no appetite at all to go into reverse order," said Atupele.

Atupele had to sway voters who have always voted for MCP in central region that a vote is not a tattoo that stays with one forever , saying they are free to change and their vote is a secret

President Mutharika, who has made few appearances during this campaign, especially towards the end, was winding up his campaign in the northern district of Rumphi.

Atupele, who has been on the ground since the launch of the official campaign period on May 2, reminded people promises the DPP-UDF alliance has, among other issues, to continue with youth empowerment programmes through provision of technical skills and loans, creation of jobs for the youth programme, empowering women in various sectors and ensuring peaceful co-existence and justice.

Others are introduction of electronic coupon system for the Farm Input Subsidy Programme (Fisp) to make it more efficient and distribution of free internet bundles to promote the use of technology.

DPP Secretary General, Griselda Jeffrey's said the only development the Tonse alliance has done is damaging development which Mutharika has done in the past six years.

She said people need not to be fooled by anything being promised by Tonse alliance as MCP has failed to do so in 31 years they were in power.

About 6.8 million Malawians registered to vote in the election which the High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court on February 3 ordered to be held within 150 days after it nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election due to what it described as "widespread irregularities".

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the ruling.

