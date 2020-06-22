Angola: One-Stop Source to Facilitate Private Investments

21 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The One-Stop Source for Investors (JUI), which is in its experimental stage to be able to kick off by September, will facilitate the execution of private investments in the country, said last Friday the chairman of the Agency for Private Investment and Promotion of Exports (Aipex), António da Silva.

If the platform is not associated with processes that require adjustments to the tool used for this purpose, its implementation will be immediate, justified the AIPEX boss at the work meeting on the functioning of the JUI.

What is intended with this platform, created by Presidential Decree No. 167/20 of 15 June, is to facilitate the approval of private investments, simplify access, efficiency in its performance, as well as achieving measurable results. In the meeting with the representatives of all ministerial sectors, António da Silva explained that he aims to align the procedures for the operation of the JUI, the matter of licensing the activity, records and other authorizations inherent to the implementation of investment projects. Asked about Shoprite's intention a year ago to export pineapple from Angola to South Africa, he replied that situations like this one and others could be resolved with the One-Stop Source for Investors (JUI).

The JUI is the investment facilitation mechanism, through which AIPEX concentrates all the operations inherent to making the investment in a simplified way with the conditions and deadlines provided for in the respective execution schedules.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.