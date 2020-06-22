Malawi: Missing Escom Director Found Safe and Well By Kabaza Operator

22 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) director of human resources and administration, Daphter Namandwa, 58 has been found safe and well after he went missing last week, police have confirmed.

Police said in a situation report that an unidentified motorcycle taxi operator - Kabaza - found Namandwa at Thabwa along Nalipiri road in Mulanje.

The taxi operator reportedly connected the victim with his sister Florence Matiki who took him back to his home village in Thyolo.

The police visited Namandwa at his home and found him in good condition.

Namandwa had been missing for two days. He disappeared on the night of June 19.

His vehicle was found dumped along the road to Mulanje Mission Hospital.

