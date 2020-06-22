Angola: Basketball - Yanick Moreira Joins Aek of Greece

Luanda — Angolan basketball player Yanick Moreira signed a one-year contract with AEK of Athens (Greece), an official source reported to Angop last Saturday.

After playing for Paok Salonica (2018/19) and Peristeria (2019/20), both from Greece, the former player of Angola's 1º de Agosto team takes a leap to a top club in that European country.

AEK of Athens have eight national champion titles and are five times winners of the Greek league cup.

Before the interruption, due to Covid-19, AEK were in the second position of the championship, with 16 wins and 4 defeats, and in the seventh position of the Champions League, with 11 victories and 5 defeats.

According to the club's website, the 27-year-old athlete (turns 28 on July 20th) has a one-year contract with the Greek club, which is renewable depending on his performance.

Last season, at Peristeria, the post ended with an average of 12.5 points per game and 6.8 rebounds.

In recent years, the 2.09 metre-tall athlete has passed through several clubs such as Rouen Metropoli (France), UCAN Murcia (Spain), Segafredo Virtus Bologna (Italy), Parma Basket (Russia), Raptors 905 (USA / D- League), in addition to Paok and Peristeria (Greece).

The Angolan athlete started his career in 1º de Agosto club, before travelling to the United States of America, where he disputed the university championship for the SMU Mustangs.