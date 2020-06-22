Angola: Sumbe's Water Catchment From the Queve River

Sumbe — The Secretary of State for Water, Lucrécio da Costa, said in Sumbe, capital of the centre-west province of Cuanza Sul, that the city will have a new system for abstracting water from the Queve River.

"The existing water catchment system currently dates from before national independence and the city of Sumbe has duly approved, and with master plans, structural supply projects, with the financing of the African Development Bank (AfDB)" he assured.

The water consumed in the city of Sumbe is collected from the Cambongo River and the current system, reopened in June 2017, has a pumping capacity of 1,700 cubic metres per hour, with 8,000 meters throughout the city and its periphery and 225 fountains. It also has five distribution centres, 10,477 kilometres of water, 120 kilometres of network, four pumping stations and 135 kilometres of branch lines for an estimated population of 160,246 inhabitants. The project, which was valued at US $30 million with financing from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Angolan Government, started in October 2013.

The Secretary of State worked in Sumbe where he assessed the technical and operational quality of the water abstraction and distribution system, which includes the water treatment station.