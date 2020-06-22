Angola: Sumbe's Water Catchment From the Queve River

21 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Sumbe — The Secretary of State for Water, Lucrécio da Costa, said in Sumbe, capital of the centre-west province of Cuanza Sul, that the city will have a new system for abstracting water from the Queve River.

"The existing water catchment system currently dates from before national independence and the city of Sumbe has duly approved, and with master plans, structural supply projects, with the financing of the African Development Bank (AfDB)" he assured.

The water consumed in the city of Sumbe is collected from the Cambongo River and the current system, reopened in June 2017, has a pumping capacity of 1,700 cubic metres per hour, with 8,000 meters throughout the city and its periphery and 225 fountains. It also has five distribution centres, 10,477 kilometres of water, 120 kilometres of network, four pumping stations and 135 kilometres of branch lines for an estimated population of 160,246 inhabitants. The project, which was valued at US $30 million with financing from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Angolan Government, started in October 2013.

The Secretary of State worked in Sumbe where he assessed the technical and operational quality of the water abstraction and distribution system, which includes the water treatment station.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.