Angola: Inacom Warns of Attacks On Mobile Phone Operators

The Angolan Institute of Communications has said it has learned of an attack on national mobile telephone operators in the last few hours, and warns users not to pick or return any calls from unknown international numbers.

In a press release that reached Angop, INACOM says that such attacks, also known as "touch and run", are economic fraud attempts seeking unlawful gains through international calls.

According to the note, this is a phenomenon that affects mainly the mobile telephone industry in various countries.

INACOM also says that as soon as it learned of the attacks, it started working with the operators, particularly Unitel, and measures have been taken to bring the situation to full control.

It also calls on mobile networks users to remain calm as there is not risk of getting their personal data stolen, placing its communication aid service line (15555) at free disposal of customers.