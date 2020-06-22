Zimbabwe: Styce Joins Forces With Timbe, Shinsoman in New Single

Local hip-hop artiste Shingirayi Trevor Simoyi (pictured below) is making waves across the country with his latest single titled Go Down, on which he featurers Nyasha Timbe, Yoz and dancehall chanter Shinsoman.

Simoyi, fondly known as Styce in music circles, released his project a fortnight ago.

In an interview with Standard Style, Simoyi said he plans to produce more music as his first song was well-received by the fans

"My message to the fans is that I'm only getting started, big things are yet to come," he said.

The artiste, started his music journey in 2014, but he took it seriously in 2015 when he started working with big names in the industry.

"I stepped into the music industry in 2014, but became serious about it in 2015 under the mentorship of Tererayi, Briss Mbada, DJ Ace Tanner and Trick J," Simoyi said.

"Trick J and I got the chance of meeting former Big Brother Africa winner Dellish [Mathews] of Namibia who won the award in 2013."

The rapper is working on a number of projects with artistes like Shinsoman, Ras Caleb, Roki, Taurai Mandebvu, Lamont Chitepo, Paul Martin and Kay Gee 40.

"No album yet I have been working on singles and collaborating with recognised artistes like Shinsoman and my next project is to feature Trevor D," said Simoyi.

The song Go Down is doing well on Power FM's Hip-Hop Basement Top 10 and on the Nyaminyami FM Top 10 charts. Its video was produced and directed by SAP.

Simoyi said he got inspiration from the urban grooves movement.

"I was inspired by the movement itself, urban grooves, although it is not a genre, that's why I sound like a lot of rappers from way back but was more of a Maskiri fan," he said.

The youthful rapper was born in Harare and grew up in Mutorashanga. He is studying towards a degree in Visual Communication and Multimedia Designing at the Chinhoyi University of Technology.