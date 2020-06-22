Angola: COVID-19 - 10 Fans Installed in Binda's Field Hospital

21 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ndalatando — Ten fans of different types were installed, last Friday, in the field hospital for the treatment of positive cases of Covid-19, in the north-central province of Cuanza Norte.

The information was revealed by the director of the Provincial Health Office, Filomena Wilson, stating that, with the referred equipment, the health unit located in Morro do Binda is able to receive patients with the new coronavirus.

The health unit has the capacity to bed down 43 patients, divided into two areas, one for men and one for women. It has intensive care services and an area for the care of children.

Cuanza Norte Province has recorded, so far, four positive cases involving Angolan and West African citizens who breached the sanitary fence imposed on Luanda.

Citizens diagnosed with covid-19 in Cuanza Norte were transferred to a reference hospital in Luanda, where they are being treated and accompanied by specialists from the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, 45 people who maintained direct contact with them are in institutional quarantine, while 40 samples of people who are in the three areas on the sanitary fence await test results.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.