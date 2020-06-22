Angola: COVID-19 - 10 Fans Installed in Binda's Field Hospital

Ndalatando — Ten fans of different types were installed, last Friday, in the field hospital for the treatment of positive cases of Covid-19, in the north-central province of Cuanza Norte.

The information was revealed by the director of the Provincial Health Office, Filomena Wilson, stating that, with the referred equipment, the health unit located in Morro do Binda is able to receive patients with the new coronavirus.

The health unit has the capacity to bed down 43 patients, divided into two areas, one for men and one for women. It has intensive care services and an area for the care of children.

Cuanza Norte Province has recorded, so far, four positive cases involving Angolan and West African citizens who breached the sanitary fence imposed on Luanda.

Citizens diagnosed with covid-19 in Cuanza Norte were transferred to a reference hospital in Luanda, where they are being treated and accompanied by specialists from the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, 45 people who maintained direct contact with them are in institutional quarantine, while 40 samples of people who are in the three areas on the sanitary fence await test results.